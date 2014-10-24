Featured

Meet the 2017 Folio: 100 and 30 Under 30

BPA Plots a Course for Advertising Growth

[Sponsored] In order to help preserve and expand their members’ cut of revenue, BPA launched the...

On the Record With Incoming Time Editor Edward Felsenthal

A conversation with Edward Felsenthal after his first few hours on the job.

Who Will Save Vermont Life?

The Vermont state government is "exploring options" regarding the future of the 71-year-old magazine.

Just In

It’s Take Two for Take Magazine

After nearly folding in 2016, the magazine is back and better than before.

AMI Appoints VP of Beauty and Style | People On the Move

The Fader taps a new deputy editor, Runner’s World announces several appointments, and more…

The Week Finds Success in a Challenging Market

The lively print-centric weekly news aggregator/interpreter enjoys strong circ and gains in advertising.

The Future of Digital Editions in the Age of the Smartphone

[Sponsored] With nearly three-quarters of adults accessing content on their smartphones, it’s time for digital editions to adapt.

Insiders

What Publishers Need to Know About Vertical Video

By Todd Krizelman

[Sponsored] MediaRadar examines a new ad format that’s getting a wide embrace from agencies and publishers alike.

When Big-Name Editors Depart Blue-Chip Brands, En Masse

By Tony Silber

Nancy Gibbs, Graydon Carter and Robbie Myers, with a combined 74 years at their brands, announce they’re stepping down.

Why Event Marketing is a 365-Day-a-Year Job

By Aidan Augustin

[Sponsored] Let go of the idea that your every move be aimed at driving registrations and focus on providing value year-round.

Content Marketing for Lead Generation: Quality or Quantity?

By Nick Giallourakis

The answer may seem obvious, but generating sales-ready leads requires a nuanced approach.

The Lists

2017 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Award Finalists

For more than 20 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in magazine editorial and design across all sectors of the industry. 

Folio: 30 Under 30 Honorees – 2017

The Folio: 30 Under 30 honorees are the up-and-coming stars who will shape the future of our industry – the ones executing innovative ideas and disrupting the status quo of magazine media.

Folio: 100 Award Honorees – 2017

From content connoisseurs to dynamic disruptors, marketing masters, revenue generators, and visionaries—the Folio: 100 intersects consumer, b-to-b, regional, enthusiast and association publishing—big and small.

2017 Folio: Top Women in Media Honorees

Folio:’s annual Top Women in Media Awards were created to celebrate, inspire and bring together the women who make magazine media such a dynamic industry. Take a look at our 2017 honorees!

2016 Folio: Marketing Award Winners

This year marks the second annual Folio: Marketing Awards! These awards recognize some of the magazine industry’s most creative and effective marketing campaigns, and the teams and individuals behind them. This year’s winners elevated their brands and clients to new heights and demonstrate innovative thinking in a rapidly changing business environment. Congratulations to this year’s marketing superstars.

Folio: Live

